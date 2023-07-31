State polls: There will be no changes at central level, says Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA (July 31): Political stability at the central level will not be compromised because there will be no changes regardless of the outcome of the Aug 12 state elections, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the Communications and Digital Ministry’s (KKD) monthly assembly today, Fahmi said political stability is the basic thing which allows direct investment to help economic growth.

“The basis is political stability. The state elections are not a general election (GE) so there will not be any changes at the central level,” he said.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu dan Kedah, as well as the Kuala Terengganu by-election, with early voting on Aug 8.

Fahmi also asked for fact-check platforms, namely MyCheck.My under the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and the SEBENARNYA.MY, under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to vigorously fend off defamatory statements during the state polls period and afterwards.

Expressing deep concern about the spread of defamatory statements, he said these two fact-check platforms should work closely to fight the elements of slander quickly, especially those thrown against the Ministry of Finance (MOF) related to allowances and assistance.

“I want the results of the investigation (of the two fact-check platforms) to be publicised in Bernama and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) so that the people understand that if there are accusations and slander, especially about government policies, they can be dealt with immediately,” he said.

He also advised civil servants against engaging in politics during office hours.

“I will not invite you to attend any party’s programme because that is each individual’s right. Just be extra careful in expressing feelings about decisions or choices,” he said.

Also present at the assembly, hosted by Bernama, were Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching, KKD secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Bernama chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin and Bernama editor-in-chief Jamaluddin Muhammad. – Bernama