Street parade photography competition on Aug 12 offers RM1,500 to winner

SIBU (July 31): Attractive prizes await winners of the Sarawak’s 60th Independence Anniversary Street Parade Photography Competition 2023.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said cash prizes of RM1,500 will be awarded to the winning entry, RM1,000 for the second prize, and RM800 for the third prize.

“The competition is open to Malaysian citizens, and registration is free. Photos must be taken on Aug 12 between 4pm to 11pm,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Izkandar said the photo must be submitted in 8R format (8×12 inches), with the name and contact details of the participant.

He said a compact disc of a digital version of the submitted photos must also be provided, and that each photo must be between 3MB and 5MB pixels in resolution.

Adding on, he said reasonable photo editing is allowed but altering or removing elements within the photo is prohibited.

“Photos must be without borders, watermarks or title. All photos – hard and softcopy – are to be submitted to Jesse Ting of Sibu Rural District Council, Level 18 by noon or before Aug 28 2023,” he added.

Multiple entries are allowed and photos that do not meet the guidelines will be disqualified. The organisers have the right to change the rules at any time.

All photos will not be returned to owners and will become the property of the organiser who may use, publish or display without prior notice or additional payment of any fees.

Winners will be notified by email or text message and will be invited to attend a prize giving ceremony arranged by SRDC.

“Decisions are final and no appeals will be entertained,” Izkandar said.