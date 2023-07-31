Website launched to showcase Kuching as creative city of gastronomy  

KUCHING (July 31): Hailed as Unesco’s creative city of gastronomy, Kuching city has launched a new website to support its gastronomic tourism and creative economy.

Kuching South City Council (MBKS) in a statement yesterday said the launching of the website comes together with the first interactive online map of the Kuching Festival 2023 site, featuring all food and vendor stalls.

The online map was launched by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the official opening the Kuching Festival 2023 here Saturday night.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said Kuching is blessed to have a huge number of talented food writers, photographers, bloggers and filmmakers who have made impressive coverage of the Kuching Festival over the first weekend.

Wee, who is also the head of Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Kuching, said UCCN aimed to take a step further by creating a single resource to develop public awareness of the city’s gastronomy, both here at home and to overseas’ visitors.

“During our open forum last year, promotion and awareness were identified as one of the key challenges for the sector.

“We want to harness the talents in the city into this website and then use them to champion our best practice and practitioners,” he said.

According to him, the website will connect directly to Unesco and the other cities of gastronomy to showcase and highlight all the gastronomic projects and activities going on in the city throughout the year.

He said it will also document the city’s amazing gastronomic offerings for future generations.

“This year, MBKS and UCCN Kuching have created the first online map of Kuching Festival. We welcome you to just wander around the festival site. Visitors will now be able to search online from the comfort of their own home and plan their food adventure in advance.

“With so many food selections on offer each year, you can now find those hidden gems or old favourites of yours with a stroke of the keyboard,” said the mayor.

He hoped that the website and all the social media channels that go with it will represent Kuching’s identity as a creative city.

“More importantly, it will also focus on how we are using food to drive our UN Sustainable Development goals, building a sustainable food chain and sustainable communities.

“This is why we joined this network, to recognise the importance that our gastronomy has in our society and our environment.

“It goes beyond food. It is who we are and how we share. It is the sustenance, nourishment and an expression of our culture,” Wee added.

UCCN Kuching strategic director Karen Shepherd, meanwhile, remarked that the website will be regularly updated with new articles and events so that it can grow into the ultimate guide to Kuching gastronomy.

The UCCN Kuching’s role, she said, is not just to promote the city’s food providers but also to provide a platform for all creative people who support the food industry.

“If you have an idea for a story, pitch it to us and we will put it up,” she said.

For more information, visit www.kuchingcreativecity.com or email [email protected].