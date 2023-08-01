AGC yet to decide on Zahid’s representation letters to drop 47 charges, court told

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): There is no decision yet by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on the representation letters submitted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zahid Hamidi to drop the 47 criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering charges involving Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB), the High Court here was told today.

AGC Trial and Appeals division head Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said the AGC was still waiting for the findings of further investigations conducted by a Special Task Force of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding new evidence presented by the defence.

“The special task force is conducting the investigation and there is no decision yet on it,” he said during Ahmad Zahid’s trial proceedings before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah (now Appeals Court judge).

Ahmad Zahid, 70, had sent the 200-page letter of representation to Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun as a basis for consideration for the charges against him to be dropped.

The first letter of representation was submitted in January while the latest, with facts and new evidence, was sent to the AGC in February.

The representation was also accompanied by a letter dated Feb 20 from MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki who informed the agency to carry out further investigations into the new facts and evidence presented by the defence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob joined in the proceedings today while lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik represented Ahmad Zahid.

Ahmad Zahid, 70, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, is facing 47 charges, namely 12 on criminal breach of trust, eight on corruption and 27 on money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to YAB.

The trial then continued with the prosecution cross-examining the sixth defence witness, Ahmad Zahid’s special officer, Datuk Mohd Kamal Abdullah, 66. – Bernama