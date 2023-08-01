Anwar: Political stability, strong policies have enhanced Malaysia’s image on world stage

KUALA PILAH (Aug 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia’s image is improving, and it is recognised on the world stage because of its good governance, strong policies and political stability, in turn leading to more foreign investment.

He said this was, among others, proven when Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk decided to discuss with him personally his commitment to set up its headquarters in Cyberjaya this year.

Anwar said this was a huge honour for Malaysia following its economic policies, including the Madani Economy, practised in the country, in addition to the transparent leadership of the Unity Government.

“What is political stability for? I want to emphasise it is for developing the economy and attracting investors. Previously, investors did not want to come, we saw that foreign dignitaries rarely come to our country (but) now, just last week, the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr was here. For 49 years, he did not come, even if he did it was for some international conference,” he said at the ‘Ceramah Jelajah Perpaduan’ here last night.

He also said that the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is scheduled to visit Malaysia on Thursday (Aug 3) to discuss investment opportunities, also expressed his determination to improve Brunei-Malaysia ties.

Meanwhile, Anwar criticised the actions of certain quarters who had used an edited version of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah’s speech for political advantage, saying he will not be sympathetic to any parties who disrespected the royal institution.

“We have a Constitution and we must abide by it, don’t look for trouble… I will not sympathise with those who disobey the authority of the Rulers,” the PH chairman said.

Separately, Anwar said he will chair a meeting on the proposed salary review for civil servants and retirees next week.

“But according to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, this might take a minimum of six months at least, so for the time being I have approved a RM300 (special appreciation payment) for civil servants with an annual salary of RM100,000 and below and a RM100 e-wallet payment, so that makes it RM400.

“Retirees will get RM200 and another RM100, so a total of RM300, and this includes non-pensionable army veterans who will also get the RM200… but all these are just temporary measures… we will do what we can with the financial constraints that we are in,” Anwar said. – Bernama