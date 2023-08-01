APM personnel catch one-metre-long cobra near security guard post in Krokop

MIRI (Aug 1): The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri) personnel caught a one-metre-long cobra near a security guard post at Jalan Katelia in Krokop here last night.

APM Miri in a statement, said they received a call at 9.57pm from a security guard on duty who requested for assistance to capture a snake.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of four snake handlers went to the location and met with the complainant. The complainant said that he spotted a snake near the security guard post,” it said.

APM Miri said the team later found the one-metre-long cobra on a fence next to the security guard post and managed to catch it moments later.

It was later released into its natural habitat.

The operation ended at 10.15pm.