Bomba records 65 open burning cases in Zone 4 from Jan-July this year

SIBU (Aug 1): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 recorded 65 open burning cases in the first seven months of this year, said its Sibu chief Andy Alie.

He said from this total, bushfires made the bulk of the cases with 57, followed by forest fires (5) and farm or plantations (3).

“There is a decrease in the number of cases compared to the 84 cases recorded in the same period last year. From those 84 cases reported last year, there were 79 bushfire cases, forest fires (4) and farms or plantations (1).

“The types of open burning comprise those involving farms, plantations, bushes and garbage. Dry weather fanned by winds make it difficult to control the fire – uncontrolled and deliberate open burning activities results in localised haze,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Andy noted that open burning will increase the air pollutant index (API), which could cause health problems especially among the elderly, in addition to polluting the environment.

He advised the public to not be negligent in cleaning their surroundings or gardens when conducting open burning and also reminded them to not throw cigarette butts on the side of the road or into bushes.

“We call for the public’s cooperation to be more aware of hot and dry weather conditions and not to control or abstain from open burning activities.

“However, if it is necessary to carry out open burning activities for the opening of plantations, the company involved is required to first refer to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Environment Board to obtain a special permit,” he said.

He added that industries and the public are requested to cooperate to not carry out open burning which may cause environmental pollution or disturbance to their neighbours.

“Personnel from fire stations are carrying out the Southwest Monsoon patrols to monitor the location of open burning hotspots to ensure no open burning is carried out by irresponsible parties.

“In addition, advocacy advisory services have also been provided to local residents as an early preventative measure,” he said.

Meanwhile, all areas in Sarawak recorded moderate API readings as of 5pm today, with Kuching having highest API reading of 85. Other areas that recorded API above 80 were Mukah (83), Sri Aman (82), Sibu (80) and Samarahan (80).

An API reading for good air quality is from zero to 50, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy and 300 and above is hazardous.