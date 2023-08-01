Car overturns along Bintulu-Sibu road, passenger injured

BINTULU (Aug 1): A 30-year-old man was injured after the car he was travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle accident along the Bintulu-Sibu road this morning.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said 10 firefighters from Bintulu fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 4.02am.

They included two Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel.

When the Bomba team arrived at the scene, they found the hatchback car had turned turtle, leaving the victim pinned in the back passenger seat.

The rescuers chose to use a saver method to extricate the victim.

He was later pulled out of the vehicle using a spine board.

The victim was then brought to Bintulu Hospital in an ambulance for further treatment.

The operation ended at 4.32am.