Claiming 26 seats in hand, Penang Pakatan says state election effectively won

SEBERANG PERAI (Aug 1): The unity front of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) is expected to win the Penang state election on August 12, said Penang PKR vice chairman Goh Choon Aik.

The former assemblyman said PH is confident of winning 26 out of the 34 seats it is contesting in Penang, which would already be enough for a simple majority in the 40-member state legislative assembly.

“This is based on a survey from a trusted third party and feedback by our candidates on the ground,” he said in his speech during the launch of the Penang Unity Manifesto at the Butterworth Arena here.

Of the remaining eight seats, he said they are still trying to win over four seats, but the fight would be “very hard”.

Goh also said the forecast meant Chow Kon Yeow would remain as the chief minister of Penang.

PH is contesting 34 seats in Penang while its unity partner, BN, is contesting in six seats.

Goh said he will leave it to BN to reveal its confidence of winning its seats.

He also called on PH election machinery to divert resources from its stronghold seats.

“Maybe they can help out in the other seats that are not so strong so that we can win over those seats, too,” he said.

This is the first time PH and BN are working together in a state election.

They are going against Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition comprising Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PAS and Gerakan.

Despite Goh’s prediction, however, the benchmark for the unity front’s success would be its ability to maintain a supermajority in the state assembly.

Prior to its dissolution, PH and BN jointly held 39 out of the 40 state constituencies, with PAS controlling the sole Opposition seat. — Malay Mail