CM hopes autonomy for education, health to be finalised soon

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 1): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor expressed hope that the Federal Government can finalise the devolution of powers in the education and health sectors to the State Government.

“It is our hope that the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can finalise this matter which was discussed through the Technical Committee of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) in the near future,” said Hajiji.

Acccording to him, the State Government welcomed the announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on the devolution of powers, stating that having more autonomy would ensure the progress of the state’s education system in line with developments in Peninsular Malaysia.

Hajiji pointed out that the devolution of powers, focusing on administrative and managerial aspects, would make it easier for the State Government to implement and expedite various educational development projects and appointments in the teaching service, as desired by Sabahans.

“The effort to decentralize educational powers also indirectly proves the Federal Government’s trust in the State Government machinery, especially in enhancing the capacity of the education system in this state,” he said during the 34th Sabah State Excellent Scholarship Awards Presentation Ceremony.

“We believe that with this autonomy, the State Government through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will have the flexibility to address various education-related issues in this state.

“In this regard, state-level officers have a better understanding of the problems faced by the people in their respective areas. As a result, better control and supervision should be implemented, which indirectly allows issues concerning the people to be handled more efficiently and quickly,” he stressed.

Hajiji also disclosed that the State Government spent RM35 million in 2022 to implement several educational initiatives to strengthen and produce knowledgeable human capital for a bright future.

Among the education initiatives are BUDI, a one-off financial assistance for registration into a higher learning institute, BISTARI (Bantuan Ihsan Tabungan Pendidikan Sabah), BAKTI (Bantuan Khas Tunai Peperiksaan), BAGUS (Bantuan kepada Persatuan Ibu Bapa dan Guru (PIBG), AKSA (Anugerah Kecemerlangan Pendidikan Sabah), BISBAH (Bantuan Ihsan Sekolah Sabah) and BAIK (Bantuan Ihsan Komputer).

He said that these initiatives benefited a total of 41,590 students and 3,044 infants, as well as 1,500 schools and 630 Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs).

Meanwhile, for this year, the State Government has allocated RM43 million in the 2023 budget for the same purpose.

Hajiji said that these initiatives include cash aid for higher education institute (IPT) enrollment, the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN), examination assistance, excellence awards, school equipment contributions, laptops and assistance to PTAs.

Hajiji said that the government’s initiatives clearly show its commitment to emphasizing inclusive educational opportunities for all citizens, regardless of their background. All these initiatives have proven to be very beneficial, especially in reducing the financial burden on the less privileged and the B40 group.

He also disclosed that this year, two more education assistance initiatives, the Bantuan Khas Program Pendidikan Sabah (BANTU) and Bantuan Penyelenggaraan Kecil Sekolah (BALKIS) will be implemented.