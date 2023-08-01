District officer leads 100 cyclists in ‘Kayuhan Santai’ cross-town ride in Tatau

BINTULU (Aug 1): Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan led some 100 participants in the ‘Kayuhan Santai’ event near here last Sunday.

Organised by Kakus branch of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas), the leisure 3km cycling ride across Tatau town was a part of the ‘Saberkas Cergas’ programme, which took place at Taman Komuniti Sungai Jatan in Pasar Lama Tatau.

Earlier, the participants took part in a mass Zumba session.

These activities, in turn, were held in connection with Pesta Tatau 2023, which kicked off last Saturday and would run until this Aug 13.

Pesta Tatau 2023 chief coordinator Winnie Dian, Pemanca Gerosen Jubin, and Saberkas Kakus chairman Mohd Rizal Julaihi also took part in the cycling ride.