Dr Sim: RM84.7 mln channelled to Batu Kawa drainage projects from 2016 to 2022

KUCHING (Aug 1): A total of RM84.7 million has been channelled to 130 drainage system upgrading projects in Batu Kawa constituency between 2016 and 2022, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Batu Kawa assemblyman said these development plans excluded the RM140 million flood mitigation projects for the constituency, as some of the projects are about to proceed to the open tender process following the completion of designs by consultants.

“There will also be an additional RM160 million allocation for Batu Kawa constituency’s flood mitigation projects under the Sarawak government’s 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review,” he said during his recent visit to the Batu Kawa Stapok Resettlement area open tender drainage work project, costing RM884,469.

He said more development projects could be implemented within a shorter period if the federal government’s Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) or Ministry of Housing and Local Government allocated additional funding.

Dr Sim said he will continue to promote residential drainage system projects in the constituency to ensure good drainage in the areas for his constituents.

He pointed out that promoting drainage systems in residential areas is a complex and challenging project, especially in areas such as Taman Desa Wira, Stapok Resettlement area, and Batu Kawa low-cost housing area, which have earth drains that have not been upgraded in the past few decades.

“This needs to be carried out in a step-by-step and phased manner to upgrade the earth drains to concrete drains,” he said.

At the same time, he reminded contractors to fulfil their contracts and complete projects on time, failing which action would be taken against them.

This included being blacklisted, which has already taken place.