Fahmi: Govt to look into need to establish regulatory framework for AI technology

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 1): The government is looking into the need to establish a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI) to address ethical issues related to the use of the technology, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at a press conference after delivering his keynote address at the Public Sector Day Malaysia programme here today, Fahmi said the establishment of the framework would help the government understand some of the challenges of using the new technology.

“This is a new thing (technology), and we need a group of experts from government agencies and the industry to help us understand some of the challenges. AI may have an impact on the employment sector.

“Many people have started using AI applications now, so the government should look into the need to establish a regulatory framework for the use of the technology,” he said.

AI is a technology that mimics human intelligence to perform tasks and can iteratively improve itself based on the information it collects. – Bernama

