Firefighters finally beat Daro peat soil fire after four days

MUKAH (Aug 1): An operation to extinguish a peat soil fire involving 500 acres of farmland at Kampung Kut in Daro finally succeeded yesterday after an exhausting four-day battle.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Daro officer Lt Ra’idah Jomi said a report was received last Thursday (July 27) at 3pm regarding a peat fire in a farm area.

“The fire continued to spread because of the strong wind,” she told Utusan Borneo.

She said several agencies including APM, the Fire and Rescue Department, and Daro District Office were involved in the firefighting operation along with volunteer firefighters and villagers.

They used a portable water pump and other equipment, she said.

“We faced difficulties due to the lack of open water sources. Water was obtained from the drains around the garden.

“As a result of the cooperation of all parties, the fire was completely extinguished on Monday and the situation is now under control and safe,” she added.