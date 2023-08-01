France looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties with Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 1): France is the latest European Union (EU) country looking forward to strengthening bilateral economic ties with Sabah.

France Ambassador to Malaysia, Axel Cruau, said Sabah has excellent potential in the oil and gas industry, forest conservation and tourism sector that French investors can look into.

“We have a French company opening the Club Med Borneo soon, and we are very excited about it,” Cruau said when meeting Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at Menara Kinabalu near here on Tuesday.

Club Med Borneo, a 17-hectare eco-friendly 400-room beachfront resort in Kuala Penyu, is expected to open by next year.

Cruau, who assumed office in February this year also noted that Sabah’s economy has further potential with the shifting of Indonesia’s capital to Kalimantan.

The Chief Minister said Sabah under its Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya development plan, welcome investors and tourists to the state.

“We wish to see more French tourists coming to Sabah. Sabah has much to offer with our rich bio-diversity, especially the world heritage Mount Kinabalu and diverse cultures,” he said.