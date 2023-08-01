Indonesian man in Miri jailed 14 weeks for drug abuse

MIRI (Aug 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an Indonesian man to 14 weeks’ imprisonment for drug abuse.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who meted out the sentence against Dapin Nasa of Sulawesi Indonesia, also ordered for him to be deported upon completing his sentence.

Dapin was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Dapin was was found to have abused the drug Methamphetamine at Miri Narcotics Crime and Investigation Department here around 6pm on April 22, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.