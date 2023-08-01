Man fined RM2,000 for obstructing cops, Rela during floats parade rehearsal

KUCHING (Aug 1): A jobless man was yesterday fined RM2,000 in default two months’ jail for obstructing police and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel in discharging their duties during the rehearsal for the decorated floats parade at Kuching Waterfront.

Muzakie Mahidi, 41, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to a charge framed under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at around 8.45pm on July 27, 2023 at the VVIP stage near the Square Tower at the waterfront.

Based on the facts of the case, police personnel on duty that night saw Muzakie entering the VVIP stage area and harassing the dancers rehearsing their performance.

Muzakie was then brought by police and Rela personnel to the secretariat tent for documentation purposes but, upon reaching the tent, attempted to escape by thrashing about and swinging his right hand at a policeman’s face.

Police and Rela personnel were able to overpower him and brought him to the Central Police Station for further action.

It was informed that the accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted, while Muzakie was unrepresented.