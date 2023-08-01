MCC: Beautification works on Miri set for completion in time for 20th City Day bash in 2025

MIRI (Aug 1): Miri City Council (MCC) is planning a series of upgrading works to beautify the city.

Miri mayor Adam Yii said MCC has set a target for the upgrading works to be completed in time for the 20th Miri City Day celebration in 2025.

“MCC needs the cooperation of all stakeholders in Miri for this to be successful. Therefore, we have set up a committee with councillor Leslie Lau as the chairperson. The committee will identify projects that can be done collaboratively,” he said to the media after MCC’s full council meeting yesterday.

The Pujut assemblyman said the plan would involve corporate sectors, government departments and non-government organisations.

“We can do a series of beautification work such as landscape adoption programme, and the repainting of commercial buildings through Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“While the Public Works Department perhaps can look into the upgrading of street lights from the airport to the city centre,” he added.

At the same time, he welcomes Miri residents to share ideas and inputs for the 20th Miri City Day celebration.

He said the cultural and artistic aspects of activities to enliven the anniversary celebration are also important.

Thus, he is requesting organisers to inform MCC of their planned activities for it to be listed in the events calendar.

The calendar will inform residents and tourists of activities that will take place throughout the year.