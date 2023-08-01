Mixed team to represent Sabah in debate competition

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 1): A five-member mixed secondary schools team is set to represent Sabah at the national level secondary debate competition in Kuching on Oct 16-18.

The team members from Kota Kinabalu district – PPD KK Team 1 – are SM Tinggi Kota Kinabalu’s Tristen Melur Ambu, Jordan Voo Yee Fung, Krisya Elyeka Azis who pair up with St Francis Convent’s Harsha Sristi Saravanan and SM All Saints’ Ameta Vanar.

They emerged state champion in the recently concluded Sabah Debate Language competition involving 28 teams from across the state.

In a rare finals, two of the Kota Kinabalu teams – KK Team 1 and KK Team 2 – faced off each other.

The team of five debaters under Kota Kinabalu Team 1 did not expect the final rival would be PPD KK Team 2 and eventually emerged as the champions with Ameta also emerging as the best debater.

The final round of the debate competition was on the motion of “This house believes that schools should be given the autonomy to regulate their own curriculum.”

PPD KK Team 2, who took the first runner-up position, was represented by Gerard Chin Tze Vern and Effie Claire Rodney Ganang from SMK Lok Yuk, whereas Jian Wong, Joseph Chia Yoke Seet and Jwell Recky were from SM All Saints.

The team is being trained by teachers Marcus Khoo Hiok Tian (SM All Saints), Norjaliah Mulih (SM All Saints) Vera Lawrence (SM Tinggi Kota Kinabalu), Elizabeth Jipanis (SM Lok Yuk) and Tok Fen Fen (SM St Francis).

According to Sabah Debate Technical Director Eric Constantine, there was a proposal for a mixed team which comprised of top 10 debaters picked from the 28 teams to represent the state.

However, he said that they had decided to retain the winning team (KK Team 1) to represent Sabah.

“This year’s decision is to maintain and select the winning team as the representative due to several criteria but mostly on team’s synergy, logistic training, dedication and commitment towards the preparation stages,” he said.

He believes that if debaters made enough effort in their debate training, chances to proceed to better rounds will be higher.

“General knowledge which requires the debaters to conduct extensive reading will be beneficial during impromptu rounds,” Constantine said.