MoF: RM100 e-cash credit will be rolled out 4th quarter this year

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): The RM100 e-cash credit for all citizens aged 21 years and above within the B40 and M40 groups will be rolled out in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in its statement on Facebook today, said the matter is being studied by the ministry and relevant stakeholders.

“The e-cash aid will benefit more than 10 million recipients,” it said.

The aid for citizens earning RM100,000 and below, with an allocation of RM1 billion, was announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the launch of the Madani Economy: Empowering the People initiative on July 27. – Bernama