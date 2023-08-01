Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle accident at Jalan Mukah-Oya

MUKAH (Aug 1): A 69-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle accident at KM5, Jalan Mukah-Oya here around 6am today.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the victim was identified as Buang Mohamad.

He said the victim was moving straight from Kampung Judan heading towards Mukah when the accident occurred.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the motorcyclist lost control of his machine and it skidded to the roadside,” he added.

Muhamad Rizal said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Mukah Hospital.

His body was taken to the hospital for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.