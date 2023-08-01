MoU involving DXN, UTAR, Prihatin signifies efforts to boost R&D in TCM healthcare segment 

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): DXN Holdings Bhd (DXN) is collaborating with Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), UTAR Hospital and Yayasan Prihatin Nasional (Prihatin) in efforts to advance research and promote traditional and complementary medicine (TCM) treatments within the healthcare industry.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed last Sunday between the involved parties, underlining the framework of the agreement, specifically in research, organising web talks, seminars, as well as community engagement programmes.

The MOU signing also included the presentation of a donation worth RM3.5 million from DXN, a locally grown global player in the fortified food and beverages industry, to UTAR – meant to fund research and development (R&D) works carried out by the university.

DXN was listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia in May, and is well known for its specialisation in the cultivation, manufacturing and marketing of premium products, with a strong emphasis on Ganoderma lucidum.

“This partnership will provide invaluable support to UTAR Hospital in establishing medical services dedicated to TCM.

“By incorporating the best of both modern medical science and traditional healing practices, we envision a holistic approach to patient care that nurtures the body, mind and spirit,” said UTAR president Prof Dato’ Dr Ewe Hong Tat in his speech delivered prior to the MoU-signing.

Established in April last year, the TCM Centre by UTAR incorporates traditional Malay, Chinese and Ayurvedic (Indian) medicine treatments and in this context, UTAR is also set to improve the promotion of TCM via collaboration with DXN.

Meanwhile, DXN non-independent executive chairman and founder Datuk Lim Siow Jin believed that this partnership would foster greater understanding and awareness of natural products and TCM treatments made available by UTAR Hospital.

It is informed that the inclusion of the charity organisation Prihatin serves as an extension of DXN, UTAR, and UTAR Hospital’s engagement with the community through programmes, which is among the other benefits under the MoU of three years.

Biochemical and cellular studies are among the areas of research that the partnership will be focusing on.

“By joining forces, our three institutions demonstrate a shared commitment to fostering innovative research, promoting excellence in healthcare and improving the well-being of our communities.

“At the heart of this MoU lies our commitment to advancing natural products’ research works,” said Ewe.

In addition to general medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, health sciences and other disciplines, UTAR is also planning to offer Indian Ayurvedic-related courses in the future.