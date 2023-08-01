Nur Zureyha Zurhaidi wins Pesta Tatau Malay karaoke singing contest

TATAU (Aug 1): Nur Zureyha Zurhaidi emerged champion of the Malay karaoke singing contest held in conjunction with Pesta Tatau 2023.

She received RM800 cash and a trophy.

Second and third place went to Salwa Saini and Simon who walked home with RM600 and RM500 cash respectively plus a trophy each.

A total of 25 contestants took part in the contest which took place at the main stage of Taman Komuniti Sungai Jatan, Pasar Lama Tatau on Sunday night.

Tatau District assistant agriculture officer Joseph Mawan presented the prizes to the winners.

Also present at the event was Pemanca Gerosen Jubin.