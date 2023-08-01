One shot dead, two others injured in Sibu fruit orchard

SIBU (Aug 1): A 46-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in a fruit orchard at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here in the wee hours today.

According to sources, two others were also injured in the incident.

It is said that the police received information about the case at around 2am.

A team of policemen led by Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili was seen at the scene this morning scouring for evidence.

When met, Zulkipli confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

MORE TO COME