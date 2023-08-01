PM Anwar: Empower, improve TVET education to produce better trained graduates

KUANTAN (Aug 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the empowerment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country is needed to produce better trained graduates and thus enjoy better wages.

Anwar said even though the percentage of TVET students obtaining employment is high, he is still not satisfied with the pay received by such skilled graduates who are still generally paid below RM2,000 compared to a TVET worker overseas who enjoy much better income.

“The target should be between RM2,500 to RM3,000 or higher from the existing level. This has been proven and not a theory. In Germany, the experience is more focused on TVET, as such graduates earn higher wages. For decades, our salary has been flat, rising a little,” he said.

Anwar said this at the Kuantan Meet Anwar programme at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA (KKTM) here today, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

The proposal to improve TVET training and skills according to Anwar, has been voiced by several industry players including Tesla Sdn Bhd (Tesla) during the discussion before proposing some additional elements to the skill education. — Bernama