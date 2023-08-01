PM Anwar says taxation policies should not burden people

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): Malaysia’s taxation policies must be guided by two fundamental principles, namely to tax when it is absolutely necessary and it should not be considered as a burden to taxpayers, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Our intention is, of course, to encourage them to be more productive and contribute to the nation,” he said when delivering his opening remarks at the two-day National Tax Conference 2023 beginning here today.

Anwar said the government should also make sure that taxes collected are spent wisely without leakages. — Bernama

