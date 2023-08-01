PM to chair committee meeting on review of public service salary scheme on Aug 7

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will chair the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Service Reform (JKK-PPA) on Aug 7 to discuss matters relating to the review of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

The Public Service Department (PSD) in a statement today said that the meeting is a follow-up to the prime minister’s recent announcement to review the public service salary scheme.

It said the review is part of the initiatives for reforms in the public service in line with the aspirations of building a Madani nation.

“The PSD is committed to ensuring the well-being of the civil servants by comprehensively improving the remuneration system to ensure the resilience of the public service in facing future challenges,” it said.

The PSD said that it is currently scrutinizing the proposals put forward by relevant ministries, departments, and agencies on the review, which were categorised into six clusters – security, health, education, science and technology, technical, and management.

To ensure that the proposals received are comprehensive and inclusive, the PSD had also developed a dedicated portal to gather input from all civil servants.

The portal for SSPA review can be reached at https://semakansaraan.jpa.gov.my. – Bernama