Polls: Support shown by Abg Johari, Hajiji reflects stability of Unity Govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): The support given by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates during the nomination for the six state elections last Saturday, reflects the stability, solidity and credibility of the Unity Government.

Political analyst Prof Datuk Dr Nasrudin Mohammed regarded the presence and participation of both leaders from the Borneo regions as ‘a signal’ of the six state elections being highly significant, especially in terms of recognition and acceptance of the Unity Government by the people.

“Their presence represents crucial components in the country’s political system. This is a macro-level view (national-level) that shows the interdependence of state governments for the stability of the country.

“At the state level, this aspect may not be viewed critically by the voters, but from the government’s perspective, it is crucial in determining the overall wellbeing and stability of Malaysia,” he told Bernama.

During Saturday’s nomination process, Abang Johari who is chairman of Sarawak’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Hajiji, the chairman of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), joined Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in accompanying the Unity Government’s candidates to the nomination centres around Selangor; hence proving their undivided support to the candidates vying for seats in the state elections.

Another political analyst, Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian, on the other hand, said the presence of both leaders could avoid any doubts or political manoeuvres by certain parties against the position of GPS and GRS in the Unity Government.

“Their presence has at least provided moral support to the campaign here, even though politics in Peninsular Malaysia differs from that in the Borneo states. The signal is clear – they continue to support the government led by Anwar and are not with the opposition in these state elections.

“At the same time, the presence of Hajiji and Abang Johari may also aim at preventing the perception of uncertainty or instability as Anwar’s 148-seat is crucial for the country’s political stability,” he added.

The Election Commission has set the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu to be held simultaneously, together with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, on Aug 12, with the early voting on Aug 8.

The six state polls involve 36 state seats in Kedah, Kelantan (45), Terengganu (32), Penang (40), Selangor (56) and Negeri Sembilan (36). — Bernama