RM306,980 worth of beer seized at Sepanggar Port

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 1): The Sabah Customs Department seized RM306,980 worth of undeclared beer from a container at the Sepanggar Port.

Sabah Customs Department Assistant Director Mohd Nasir Deraman said the seizure was made after customs officers spotted suspicious items inside the container on July 28.

“The seizure was made at 2pm when Customs officers spotted suspicious items inside a container as it went through the scanner machine.

“Upon further inspection, Customs officers found 19,800 liters of undeclared beer worth RM306,980,” he told a press conference at the Sepanggar Port here on Tuesday.

Mohd Nasir said investigation revealed that the manifest of the container listed other items to prevent from being detected by authorities.

No arrest was made and the case is being investigated under Section 52 and Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967, said Mohd Nasir.