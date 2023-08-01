Sabah identifies reasons why students did not sit for SPM

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 1): The State Education Department has identified several reasons why 1,542 students in Sabah did not sit for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination in 2022.

Its director, Raisin Saidin, said one of the reasons is the students choosing not to sit for the examination despite the fact that they had registered and paid for it. Other reasons involved students who were suspended from school and did not appeal with their respective school authorities to allow them to attend school and sit for the SPM.

Raisin, who was met by reporters at the 34th State Excellent Scholarship Awards Presentation Ceremony here on Tuesday, said this when asked to comment on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji’s request that the state Education Department get to the bottom of the issue.

“The number of students registered as SPM 2022 candidates in Sabah was about 40,000 and of the total 1,542 of them did not sit for the examination. Other than personally choosing not to sit for the exam, not appealing against their suspension from school, the other contributing factor is the students dropping out from school before the exam,” Raisin disclosed.

The District Education Office (PPD) and school counselors will try to get in touch with these students but in some cases, they are unable to contact them, he said.

“We are all aware of the effect the Covid-19 pandemic had on the people especially in the aspect of finances. Some of the students dropped out of school because they found work to help supplement their family’s income,” he said.

The Education Department, he said, has taken proactive measures to reduce the number of students dropping out from school adding that counselling teachers in all secondary schools have been instructed to identify students that may have the tendency to stop schooling.

“There are two categories, one, to drop out from school and the other is the risk of being left out or left behind. We will implement intervention and preventive action to ensure that they stay in school and sit for the SPM examination as it is important for their future,” he said.

According to Raisin further, the department has recorded 572 secondary school students who stopped schooling.

“But there is no complete data if they have paid the SPM examination fees. Most of the school dropouts are from B40 families in rural areas. Some got married and did not want to continue schooling, some quit when in Form Four and others before the closing of the SPM examination registration.

“However, we always encourage the students, no matter the situation, to sit for the SPM examination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raisin also said that the State Education Department had a target of Sabah students achieving a 4.99 average grade in the SPM 2023 examination.

“The national average grade is 4.77 and if we can achieve a 4.99, we can be in the top 10 states in the country,” he said, adding that Sabah’s position is now 16th in the country.

“This is my intention for this year’s SPM students which I believe is achievable. If Sabah is third best in co-curriculum in the country, we can do it.

“We have 24 districts and at the moment four districts including Kota Kinabalu and Penampang have achieved an average grade of under 5.0. So we identify the practices of the teachers in these four districts to be used as a guide in the other districts,” he said.