Sabahan businessman cleared of vaccine donation scam allegations

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 1): The baseless and defamatory accusations against businessman Yong Chee Kong who wanted to donate the Sinovac vaccine two years ago have been proven false.

Yong breathed a sigh of relief when in May this year, he received a letter from the Attorney-General’s Chambers stating that after all investigations were made, it was found that he was wrongly implicated of being involved in a scam.

His lawyer Wong Sulynn further explained that they received a letter from the Attorney-General’s Chambers which stated that the company name “Xintai Development Enterprise” did not exist, and further investigation proved that the correct name of Yong’s company was “Xintai Enterprise Development.”

According to the letter, the mistake led to Yong being accused of fraud and after conducting an investigation, the Attorney-General’s Chambers found that the businessman had not committed any offense.

As a result of the finding, the Attorney-General’s Chamber classified all police reports against Yong as ‘No Further Action’, said Wong in a press conference here on Tuesday.

It also acknowledged that Xintai Development Enterprise was wrongly stated by Yong when preparing his proposal to donate the vaccines, said Wong adding, “the correct name of my client’s company is actually Xintai Enterprise Development,” she said.

She said the typographical error was inadvertently made by Yong and as a result, he was wrongly implicated as being involved in a scam.

Wong said that Yong, who was also present at the press conference, is requesting all news portals that reported the news to retract their statements.

Yong’s nightmare the past two years started when he, after offering to donate the vaccine, was accused of being a scammer.

The allegation had greatly affected his business, and Yong had been getting calls non stop from his investors and clients as well as banks about the matter, Wong said, adding that banks had made it very difficult for Yong to conduct his business operations as they were wary of the legitimacy of his company.

“Yong, an investor, had problems in dealings with banks as the negative reports at that time tarnished his image. Additionally, he was summoned by the police for questioning as some members of political parties had made police reports accusing him of being a fraud.

“At that time, in order to clarify the matter, Yong had contacted the relevant ministry, providing strong evidence of the legitimacy of the company he represented. However, his explanations did not receive a response from the relevant department and were not covered in mainstream media, she claimed.

Yong, she stressed, did not want this matter to be politicised in any way as this is a sensitive time, with state elections held in several states in the peninsula.

Asked if this would deter Yong from making future donations, Wong said the businessman will continue to donate to other rightful causes.