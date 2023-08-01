Search continues for Kapit man who went missing after frog hunt

KAPIT (Aug 1): A search and rescue (SAR) operation continued today for a Sungai Mujong man who went missing on Sunday while returning from a frog hunt.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) launched the operation led by officer Budiman Sabia yesterday after receiving a call at 10.32am from the Kapit police station.

The SAR operation involved firefighters, the police, Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel, and longhouse residents.

According to the report, Nyipa Ajang, aged 68, from Rumah Bangkong, Nanga Sebala, Sungai Mujong had gone out to hunt for frogs along Sungai Mujong with a fellow longhouse resident.

On the way back to the longhouse through a jungle area, Nyipa, who was following from behind, went missing.

Longhouse residents immediately began a search along the jungle route but failed to locate him.

A report was then lodged at the Kapit police station.