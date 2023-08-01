Shallow, narrow drains cause of frequent flash floods, say Sibu Jaya’s Townvilla C folks

SIBU (Aug 1): Residents of Townvilla C in Sibu Jaya are calling on the authorities to address the shallow and narrow drains in their residential area, which they say are the cause of flash floods each time there is a heavy downpour.

Met by The Borneo Post yesterday, several residents spoke of how they would have to move their vehicles to higher ground and make preparations to protect their homes from being inundated whenever heavy rain occurs.

“This has been a decades-long issue. The drains in question are not blocked but merely too shallow and small to handle the volume of water during heavy rain.

“The only solution is to build larger and deeper drains,” said resident Ricky Win.

He also said there had been many cases where residents’ cars suffered flood-damage because they were not at home to move their vehicles to higher ground during flash floods.

Even after the rain has stopped, it would take some time for the stagnant water to recede, he added.

Another resident, Jenny Wong, believes that in addition to the inadequate drainage system, sinking land is another factor for the frequent flash floods in the area.

She said residents had on several occasions brought up the matter to the relevant authorities such as Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

“So far they’ve delivered about 20 trucks of gravel to raise the surface level, but I think we would probably need at least 30 more trucks to reduce incidents of flooding,” she said.

Concurring with Wong was fellow resident Lawrence Keroh, who hoped for urgent action from all parties concerned.

“We have been facing this problem for decades. I urge SRDC, our assemblyman and other relevant parties to come to the ground to see for themselves the situation here.

“The drainage system needs to be improved first and foremost, because this is the main cause of the flash floods here,” he said.