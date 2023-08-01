Sharifah Hasidah: TYT in touch with state govt though ill outside country

KUCHING (Aug 1): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is keeping in touch with the Sarawak government despite being taken ill while out of the country, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said the Head of State is currently recuperating.

She noted that this current situation does not require the appointment of an acting Head of State since Taib is communicating with the state government.

“The Yang di-Pertua Negeri, though not in the state, is in communication with the state government and is able to discharge his official and constitutional duties,” she said in a statement today.

She said the state government is also regularly informed of his medical status and that the government’s further action will be guided by the State Constitution and the interests of the state.