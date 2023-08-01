Socso, SEDC ink MoC for Social Synergy Programme

KUCHING (Aug 1): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) today signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) for its Social Synergy Programme.

Socso in a statement said this was in line with the organisation’s continuation of its proactive initiative to further expand and strengthen the social security network.

It said the signing of the MoC brings Socso’s and SEDC’s aspirations in dealing with issues of target groups through data sharing and the Social Security Protection Awareness Programme, which covers Socso’s protection schemes for Sarawak entrepreneurs such as the Self-Employed Social Security Protection Scheme and the Housewives Social Security Scheme.

In addition, labour market intervention through Socso’s Employment Insurance System as well as various related activities will also be implemented under this MoC, it added.

The MoC was signed by Socso Group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, who was represented by Socso deputy chief executive (Operations) John Riba Marin, while signing on behalf of SEDC was its general manager Datuk Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir.

Along with SEDC’s role as an agency that promotes the industrial, commercial and socio-economic development of Sarawak, Socso said it is confident that the MoC will facilitate access for the people of Sarawak to the necessary assistance through the Social Synergy Programme.

It said this can be done through centralised data collection to avoid dropouts and duplication of information and the creation of a one-stop centre that provides access to all social protection services.

In addition, this strategic collaboration will also strengthen the social security protection system in this country, where Socso can help SEDC to ensure that people in need or jobseekers receive appropriate assistance in line with the principle of ‘No Wrong Door Policy’.

From 2019 to 2023, more than 23,000 prospects or cases have been successfully channelled to various related agencies through the MySynergy System Portal developed by Socso.

These prospects are further assisted by the agencies involved based on their respective needs.

As a systematic, comprehensive and holistic social security platform, which provides ‘end-to-end’ solutions, the Social Synergy Programme is equipped with three social protection features, namely social assistance, social insurance and labour market intervention for the benefit of all Malaysians in need.

For more information, please visit Socso’s website, call the Socso Careline number at 1-300-22-8000 or email [email protected]