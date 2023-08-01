Stay united to achieve greater devt, minister tells Bidayuhs 

SIBURAN (Aug 1): Unity among the Bidayuhs will enable the community to achieve better development in their respective constituencies, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak said the formation of Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) would benefit those living in the Greater Kuching areas, including the Bidayuhs.

“As such, we cannot make this fail and we must make this a success,” he said when closing the Prima Bidayuh Football Carnival held at Kampung Sinjok, here last Sunday.

On the carnival, the Tarat assemblyman said it served as a platform for the Bidayuhs to gather together and improve relations with one another regardless of the differences in their dialects or sub-ethnic groups.

He hailed such an event as ‘one of the best times for the Bidayuhs to be together under one house’.

Sagah also announced that Kedup would play host for next year’s edition of the Prima Bidayuh Football Carnival.

“Tasik Biru played host for the first edition last year, followed by Tarat this year. For 2024, the rest of you here must learn how to speak Bisadong because next year’s edition of the carnival will be held in Kedup,” he said.

In Sunday’s final, the Tebedu team defeated Serembu 2-0 to win the Veteran category.

The Women category was won by Kedup with a score of 1-0 over Tarat, while the Youth category saw Tarat emerge victorious over Bukit Semuja with a 1-0 scoreline.