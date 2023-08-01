Water top challenging issue faced by Sabah manufacturers

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 1): Water is the top challenging issue faced by manufacturers in Sabah followed by unstable electricity and poor maintenance of public roads.

The survey, which drew 43 respondents from the manufacturing sector in the State, tracked the business performance for the first of half of this year in general and major issues of concerns to the manufacturing sector in the State.

Almost all the respondents are operating in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), Inanam, Kolombong, Penampang and Tuaran areas.

Most the respondents or 78.6 per cent are experiencing water issue and top the list are short supply of water with 36 per cent, low pressure (30 per cent) and no water

(20 per cent).

Half of the respondents or 50 per cent of them said the water issue has not been resolved and continue to experience unsteady supply.

Up to 83 per cent said that the State Government should priopritise water issue and ensure the Telibong Water Treatment Plan I & II be operational as scheduled this year 2023 to supply 10 million litres of treated water per day to KKIP area.

More than half or 55 per cent of the respondents are reported experiencing power supply issue with unstable power supply being the top reason.

In term of internet connectivity, almost 70 per cent are having this issue indicating poor internet connectivity, weak or unstable network including some areas in KKIP as the reasons.

Despite of government efforts, more than half or 54 per cent of the respondents are experiencing difficulty in hiring workers. Amongst the reasons – unmatched skills and knowledge, shortage of skilled workers resulting in stiff competition, traffic and transport issue, migration to West Malaysia and attitude problem.

Most of the respondents or 69 per cent are offering salary up to RM3,000 per month whilst 26 per cent are offering up to RM4,000 per month for skilled workers.

Majority, 79 per cent are registered Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) and active in training.

Eighty-eight per cent of the respondents agreed that the State observed enough public holidays and that ad-hoc public holiday was unnecessary as it has added

to the cost of doing business with estimated loss of minimum RM500 to maximum RM70,000 salary per day.

Over 76 per cent said overall business performance expectation in the second quarter 2023 was lower than same period last year 2022.

FMM Sabah chairman James Ha Haw Yew said the survey also revealed a drop in sales.

The results indicated weak internal domestic demand coupled with rising cost of raw materials, inflation and global economy slowdown have negative impact on the manufacturing sector in the State.

The business performance in the second quarter of 2023 was lower than the same period last year and this is a clear sign of economy slowdown, said James in a statement on Tuesday.

He said FMM Sabah welcomed the recent announcement made by the Federal Government giving the State additional allocation to implement short-term measures to resolve the water issue.

“We definitely have a lot to catch up in term of the basic infrastructure development to close the gap if not on par with our counterparts in West Malaysia. It is timely for the State Government to develop new industrial parks in Kimanis and Kota Belud-Kota Marudu as we have identified at least 15 of FMM existing members in the State who are actively looking for industrial lands for expansion exercise,” he said.

The investment is estimated worth one billion Ringgit and generating more than 3,000 job opportunities for the local youths.

“We urge the State Government to ensure all necessary basic infrastructure – road, water, electricity supply, internet connectivity and waste water treatment to be ready within five years and that land price should not

exceed 20 Ringgit per square feet and lesser rate for undeveloped industrial lands to encourage more local SMEs to growth,” he added.