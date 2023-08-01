Winners from Sarawak, Selangor and Johor share RM12 mln jackpot

KUCHING (Aug 1): Lucky winners from Sarawak, Selangor and Johor shared the RM12 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on July 19.

A renovation contractor from Sarawak, who bought an i-System 12 ticket, won RM1.5 million from the jackpot.

“I’m sure that my set of winning numbers – 9933 and 3322 – is very commonly seen on the road.

“So I am confident that these numbers will bring me the luck,” he said, adding that he would buy a new house and a car with his new-found wealth.

A retired property agent from Selangor partially won RM9.17 million from the jackpot by betting on her friend and her own mobile phone numbers.

The 63-year-old winner told Sports Toto that she is a regular player who would spend RM300 per draw.

“When we run out of inspiration, we turn to bet on our mobile phone numbers – 3322 and 9933.

“I’ve won the jackpot partly because of my friend’s mobile phone number so I should probably share part of the winnings with her,” said the winner.

She bought a System 4 ticket and another i-System 20 ticket with the same set of winning numbers therefore she has walked away with a whopping RM9,175,454.45.

She said she would first use the winnings to pay off her debts and then buy a new house for the family.

Another two i-System winners from Johor won the remaining jackpot totaling RM1.24 million.