Abd Karim: Sarawak aims to be ecotourism, business events destination

KUCHING (Aug 2): Sarawak wants to become a major destination for ecotourism and business events, says Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said to achieve the objective, one of the initiatives would be to create events, festivals and business events unique to Sarawak with sufficient financial support and cooperation of the committee for extensive promotion.

“The target of Sarawak becoming an attractive ecotourism destination will be based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and this will be driven by empowered communities in the conservation of heritage, culture and biodiversity.

“This is in addition to encouraging investment and development in the tourism sector,” he said in his speech during the opening ceremony of a seminar on National International Museum Day on Monday.

It was the third time that Sarawak was hosting the seminar. The first one was held in 2003 and the second one, in 2013.

Abdul Karim’s deputies Datuk Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan; permanent secretary to the ministry Datu Sherrina Hussaini; Saarwak Museum Department director Nancy Jolhi; deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of National Unity Mohamad Sobri Mat Daud; director general of the Malaysian Museums Department Datuk Kamarul Baharin A Kasim; and vice president of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) Inkyung Chang were also present at the event.