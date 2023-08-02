Abg Jo: Sarawak wants to complete three takeovers from Putrajaya in 2023

KUCHING (Aug 2): Sarawak aims to complete three takeovers from the federal government this year, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said the takeovers will complete the state’s economic ecosystem.

“Within the next three to four months, you will see something which I will do. I take back from the federal government within this year, three items which are under discussion to be returned to Sarawak.

“This will complete our economic ecosystem. When our economy is strong, then it will elevate Sarawak’s position,” he said at the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) fifth anniversary dinner last night (Aug 1).

Speaking to reporters later, Abang Johari said two of the takeovers by the state from the federal government would be Bintulu Port and MASWings Sdn Bhd.

However, he kept mum on the third takeover, telling reporters to “tunggu dolok” (wait) for the announcement.

The federal and Sarawak governments are still negotiating on the proposed takeover of Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd.

Sarawak aims to make Bintulu Port part of its cluster of state ports, under a Central Port Authority, which will be incorporated by state law.

On July 25, it was reported that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed soon between the Sarawak government and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) to initiate further discussions and pave the way for a seamless takeover of MASwings.

On June 15, the Sarawak government had said it agreed in principle to the federal government’s proposal for the state to take over MASwings as its boutique airline.

On the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Fund, Abang Johari said he will hold a special press conference soon regarding the formation of a board to manage the fund.

“I will announce the details (during that press conference),” he said.

In his speech earlier, Abang Johari said the Sovereign Wealth Fund will commence operations next year, making Sarawak the first in Malaysia to have such an entity.

The sovereign wealth fund is expected to have an initial amount of RM8 billion to strengthen the state’s financial sustainability.

On Nov 22 last year, the Sarawak Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Sovereign Wealth Future Fund Board Bill, 2022.