Anthony Loke: Only one single theory test needed now to obtain car, motorcycle licences

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 2): Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced new standardisations for individuals seeking to obtain both car and motorcycle driving licences.

He said individuals will no longer have to go through different theory tests to obtain them.

The new standardisation will take effect on Sept 15 and would reduce licences fee by RM100.

“This means you will only need to take a single theory exam instead of two separate tests.

“Hence, those with either car or motorcycle licence will no longer have to go through the exam for the second time to obtain either car or motorcycle licence,” he told a press conference held at the ministry’s headquarters, today.

However, the Seremban MP said individuals are still required to undergo circuit and road practical training.

The implementation, Loke said, is based on the public’s feedback.

“This initiative will help Malaysians to obtain a driving licence without compromising the driver’s competency level.

“It aims to save time and cost to obtain a valid driving licence, in line with the government’s intention to preserve the well-being of the people,” he said. – Malay Mail