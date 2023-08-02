Ballet workshop aims to foster good camaraderie amongst local young dancers

KUCHING (Aug 2): Newly-incorporated dance association Persatuan Perpaduan Seni Tari Kuching recently carried out a three-day intensive ballet workshop, themed ‘Nurturify – Nurture-Intensify’.

The session was conducted by the renowned Julian Gan from the Grand Rapids Ballet Company of the US, Michigan’s only professional ballet company.

“The event was aimed at fostering a sense of togetherness amongst the local young dancers, as well as showcasing the bright emerging artistry that thrives in our community,” said association’s president Layna Chan in a press statement.

“At the heart of the Persatuan Perpaduan Seni Tari’s mission to promote the art of dance by nurturing the young talents in our community, is the belief that dancing transcends boundaries and unites ‘soul-artistic’ expression.

“This ambitious mission was brought to life during the ballet workshop, which drew participants from various dance schools in Kuching.

“From the graceful arabesques to the intricate footwork, each young participant produced their unique personality to the floor, showcasing the rich diversity of our dance community under the instructor’s unwavering dedication. It is my wish for ballet to become more popular and accepted in Sarawak,” she said.

Chan also emphasised how the association’s objective aligned with the Sarawak Premier’s Vision 2030, aiming for a stable and expanding performing arts environment that would have a beneficial impact on society and for it to support economic stability.

“Beyond the training and ‘tweaking’, the workshop also aimed to create long-lasting relationships amongst dance schools,” she added.

“The association strives to provide a unique platform for students to explore their passion for dance and develop their skills. This is not limited to just classical ballet but other dance genres such as contemporary, hip-hop, traditional, and folk dance – to name a few.

“We hope to get the chance to use the stage when the new Sarawak Performing Arts Centre is ready. I am hoping that the performances at the new Sarawak Performing Arts Centre would include various dance genres.”

For more information about Persatuan Perpaduan Seni Tari and its activities, contact 016-888 6506 / 012-895 6896.

Alternatively, seek the association on Facebook.