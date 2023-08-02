Bintulu petrol station operator issued compound for selling RON95 fuel to a foreign-registered vehicle

BINTULU (Aug 2): A petrol station operator has been issued with a compound by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Bintulu branch for selling subsidised RON95 fuel to a foreign-registered vehicle.

KPDN Bintulu chief Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said it was part of 21 investigation papers opened under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, early this year, following public complaints.

“The KPDN views the matter seriously because it has resulted in a loss of national revenue,” he said in a statement.

He said the ministry would continuously carry out daily monitoring and inspection of all petrol stations under ‘Op Tiris’ to ensure that operators comply with the rules and regulations especially to avoid leakages of subsidised petrol and diesel.

“Apart from that, enforcement over controlled items will be given priority and strict action will be taken against irresponsible individuals and companies that use subsidised RON95 petrol and diesel without permission through valid permits and licences,” he added.

He said KPDN Bintulu received complaints regarding the offences from various mediums including KPDN social media, e-complaints, WhatsApp and even phone calls.