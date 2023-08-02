Datuk Bandar: DBKU, MBKS committed to providing best services to city folks

KUCHING (Aug 2): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) are committed to providing the best services to residents of the city with support from various social organisations, says Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan.

He added that Aug 1, 1988 marked a new chapter for Kuching when it was elevated to city status and this year’s anniversary celebration had adopted environmental sustainability and social inclusivity as its theme.

“Realising the importance of protecting the environment, the two councils in Kuching and the city folks must shoulder the responsibility to be a steward of the environment by protecting it,” he said in his opening speech for a ceremony held in celebration of the 35th anniversary of Kuching’s elevation to city status at Kuching Waterfront here yesterday.

Junaidi said the anniversary celebration this year was hosted by DBKU in close collaboration with MBKS, and various programmes were in the pipeline, including Kuching Street Parade, Kuching Got Talent and DBKU International Cat Show.

“All the initiatives implemented will not be as effective without the involvement of the residents in Kuching city to support the activities organised throughout the year,” he said.

On a separate matter, Junaidi commended the group of youngsters who volunteered to clean up Padang Merdeka after the recent People’s Concert that was held there in conjunction with ‘Sarawak’s 60 Years of Independence’ celebration, which drew a 30,000-strong crowd.