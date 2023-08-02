Dead pigeons at Kuching Esplanade likely poisoned, says Veterinary Dept

KUCHING (Aug 2): The 41 pigeons that died at the Kuching Esplanade this morning were likely to have been poisoned, said Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

He said the department has collected carcass samples and a preliminary investigation ruled out avian influenza or bird flu to be the cause of death.

“We ruled out avian influenza as Sarawak is still free and no case was detected so far from our surveillance programme,” Dr Adrian told The Borneo Post when contacted.

He said sampling from the carcasses would undergo further investigation.

In a statement, the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) said a team was deployed to the location and managed to collect all specimens to assist with the investigation.

“Samples collected will be sent for analysis to the appropriate laboratories. All collected samples are domesticated pigeons, which are not listed as protected species under Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 and are commonly domesticated,” said the statement.

SFC said it is investigating the cause of this unfortunate event on site and would continue to collaborate with the relevant local authorities concerned to gather more information and data.

The section of the Kuching Waterfront, near the Floating Mosque, where the dead pigeons were found is known for a large flock of pigeons often fed by the public.