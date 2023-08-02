KUCHING (Aug 2): Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – a framework used to assess an organisation’s business practices and performance on various sustainability and ethical issues – is gaining traction among companies and investors, said Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

According to the Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, compliance with ESG standards will be an added value for companies to attract more investment.

“Currently, more and more external investors are focusing on ESG as a benchmark or criteria for making investment decisions. Therefore, it is important for us to shift to ESG-based operations.

“If we ignore the practice of ESG practices, as a company, we will be at risk of being disconnected from the chain or disposed of by major investors,” he said when officiating at the Senari Synergy Group ESG Day 2023 here recently.

To be successful, he said companies need to intensify efforts to protect the environment, increase social and community activities, and ensure transparent and integrity-based governance.

In terms of the environment, a company will be assessed through its ability to manage environmental sustainability, including from the point of view of the use of renewable energy sources, manufacturing waste control (scheduled waste management), water resource management, and so on, he stressed.

From a social perspective, he said relationship management with customers, suppliers, employees, and the community where the company operates needs to be emphasised.

In the context of governance, the sustainability of a company depends on the strength of leadership, integrity of employees, compliance with regulations and laws, as well as existence of effective and transparent processes and systems, he said.

He stressed ESG practices affect the reputation of a company and have a great impact on the country.

Dr Hazland said it has been proven that companies implementing ESG practices successfully achieve stronger and more stable financial performance, higher employee productivity, reduced regulatory and legal interventions, cost reduction, and sustainable growth.

“In the context of ESG, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Senari Synergy Group under the leadership of Haji Jefri as well as all the employees of Senari Synergy for taking care and implementing various initiatives towards realising ESG objectives,” he said.

He added low energy use, use of biogas instead of diesel, collaboration with high-paying institutes in the field of renewable energy, e-waste management, synergy gems, community activities such as Qurban, contribution to village activities, creating an ESG framework, and the determination to apply the value of integrity by implementing the anti-bribery system (ABMS) for the Synergy group of companies, deserve praise.

“I believe that all this is a step in the right direction. I hope that other agencies also take the initiative as done by Senari Synergy,” he said.

Dr Hazland said the ministry will continue to assist companies such as Senari Synergy and formulate action plans and directions towards sustaining ESG.

This includes making Sarawak Net Zero Carbon by the year 2050, he said.

“I recognise that this ESG journey is not an easy one; it requires collaboration, dedication, and consistency from all involved and stakeholders. I hope that we can all join hands, collaborate, and provide continuous support to make ESG-based initiatives successful for more sustainable development.”