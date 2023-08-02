Fire damages Kuching school’s classroom

KUCHING (Aug 2): A school’s classroom at Taman Satria Jaya, BDC here was partially damaged in a fire early this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were notified about the incident at 6.12am and firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations were mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire had partially damaged a classroom located on the third floor,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water that was sourced from the fire hydrant and fire engine.

“The fire was fully extinguished at 6.48am,” it added.

Bomba said no injuries were reported in the incident and the firefighters ended the operation after ensuring that the fire would not reignite.

The cause of the fire is still under Bomba investigation.