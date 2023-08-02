Flash floods: SRDC to rebuild drains in Townvilla, Sibujaya

SIBU (Aug 2): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will rebuild existing concrete drains in Townvilla and other critical areas in Sibujaya to resolve the issue of flash floods faced by residents.

In a statement today, SRDC said the reconstruction will allow for a higher discharge rate.

“SRDC acknowledges the issue raised by the residents of Townvilla. The council has plans to rebuild the concrete drains to a larger and deeper capacity.

“Recently, the council has just secured funding allocation of RM180,000 from KPKT (Federal Ministry of Local Government and Housing) to reconstruct the drains to allow for higher discharge rate to solve the woes faced by the local residents,” said the statement.

SRDC also said it is looking into raising the low-lying car park area which experiences water ponding.

“The above-mentioned works will be carried out soon.”

Townvilla C residents had appealed to the authorities to address the shallow and narrow drains in their residential area, which they claimed were the cause of flash floods each time there was a heavy downpour.

Several residents told The Borneo Post how they had to move their vehicles to higher ground and prepare to protect their homes from being inundated whenever it rained heavily.

Resident Ricky Win said this was a decades-long issue for residents.

He said there had been many cases where residents’ cars suffered flood damage because they were not at home to move their vehicles to higher ground during flash floods.

According to him, even after the rain had stopped, it would take some time for the stagnant water to recede.

Fellow resident Jenny Wong also blamed the sinking land for frequent flash floods in the area.

She claimed residents had brought the matter up to the relevant authorities such as SRDC on several occasions.