Hajiji sincere in support towards unity government, says political analyst

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 2): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s sincere support towards the unity government can be clearly seen through his accompanying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during nomination day in Selangor.

Political analyst Mohd Zaki Harry Susanto, a Sabahan himself, said the open support for the unity government puts to rest allegations by certain parties that seem to be driven by the desire to tarnish the reputation of Hajiji’s coalition, Gabung Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“As a leader of the Borneo bloc, Hajiji’s presence together with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg telegraphs the message that the struggles of local Sabah parties were in line with the government that is presently in power in Putrajaya.

“Hajiji places the spirit of Sabah’s struggle which led to the formation of Malaysia in Sept 16, 1963 as a priority. Their presence ((Hajiji and Abang Johari) is proof that the Unity Government does not stand alone but is supported by the Borneo bloc,” he told Bernama recently.

He said that Hajiji’s wise approach would strengthen ties between the state and federal governments, which would ultimately benefit Sabah.

“With good ties, policy implementation will be smoother. It’s also part of the initiative to ensure Sabah’s rights are fulfilled by the Federal Government,” he explained, stressing that Sabahans should support Hajiji’s stand for the state’s continued development and progress.

“So far, we’ve heard a lot of good things announced by the Federal Government for Sabah, including a larger allocation and this happens because of good ties between the state and federal governments,” he added. – Bernama