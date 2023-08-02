In Kuching, 14-year-old among 19 druggie gang members nabbed for housebreakings, thefts

KUCHING (Aug 2): A 14-year-old boy was among 19 suspects from ‘Geng Jalil’ arrested by police here between July 16 and 31 in connection with housebreaking, motorcycle theft, and cable theft cases.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said all the suspects, the oldest of whom was 49, tested positive for methamphetamine/amphetamine.

He said all 19 also have previous records for criminal and drug-related offences.

“All of them were arrested at nine different locations in Kuching by the district’s Counter Aggressive Team,” he told a press conference today.

During the arrests, police also seized one car, four motorcycles, two sets of keys, one machete, one crowbar, four cutters, and six reels of stolen communication cables.

With the arrests of the suspects, Ahsmon said police have managed to complete eight investigation papers involving the suspects.

He said the suspects have so far been charged in court for their alleged involvement in four cases framed under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft; Section 411 of the same Act for dishonestly receiving stolen property; and Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.

He added that the Counter Aggressive Team, which was formed last year to combat vehicle thefts in Kuching, has to date managed to cripple eight syndicates.